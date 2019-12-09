Stephen Odzer Announces the Launch of the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Stephen Odzer, CEO and founder of YBT Industries, is proud to announce the launch of the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program. The program will feature 20 scholarships valued at $1000 (USD) each. To be eligible for the scholarship students must be enrolled in a college or university program or have a letter of acceptance for any incoming freshmen. Open to all academic programs, Stephen Odzer hopes that the scholarship program will help to foster academic growth across all fields of study. As an entrepreneur himself, Stephen knows the importance of education and how it helps bring success in business.

To apply for the scholarship, prospective students must submit proof of enrollment or a letter of acceptance from an American college or university and write a 500-word essay answering the question: "What is the biggest issue facing our modern society?". For students who have been accepted to an American college or university for September 2020, they will be required to provide a letter of acceptance, which will be corroborated by the institution.

"The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program is a way for me to give back to the community," said Stephen Odzer. "Education is one of the most important aspects of growth, and I want to help ensure that students are able to achieve their academic goals and success by limiting the financial burden the system has placed on higher education".

The scholarship program is now officially accepting applications and will close on January 31, 2020. The winners of the scholarship will be determined by February 5, 2020 and then notified after that date.

For more information about the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program and to apply, visit https://www.stephenodzerscholarship.com/.

About Stephen Odzer

Stephen Odzer has been a successful American entrepreneur throughout his life. Since turning 18, Stephen has worked hard to create, develop, and successfully lead businesses in the distribution industry, leading to being named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur in 2000. With over 30 years of experience under his belt, Stephen currently is the CEO of YBT Industries where he looks to transform the distribution landscape.

