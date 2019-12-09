SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on minimizing requesting budget estimates by 30% and improving the supply process for a natural gas company in the US

Project background

The company wanted to improve the supply chain process and expand their value chain. The time agreed upon with the client to conduct this engagement was one month.

Objective 1: The company wanted to gain better control over subcontractors to acquire EPC projects.

The company wanted to gain better control over subcontractors to acquire EPC projects. Objective 2: They also wanted to address factors such as high proposal price variations and non-compliance to requirements in the RFQs to improve the tendering process.

"Companies in the US natural gas industry must engage with strategic suppliers to improve the supply process and address price fluctuations," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of one month, the client a specialist subcontractor in the US natural gas industry - reduced requesting budget estimates by 30%. The solution offered helped them to:

Engage with potential suppliers and improve the supply process.

and improve the supply process. Strive for the highest possible quality in RFQs and win 5 contracts.

Outcome: To cater to the specific requirements of the client, the experts conducted a detailed natural gas industry analysis. They identified potential suppliers and offered insights into their cost structures. This helped the client to aggregate purchases and gain bigger volume discounts. The solution offered also helped the client to develop effective negotiation strategies, renegotiate important contracts with suppliers, and improve the sourcing process for expensive categories.

