Former UC Berkeley registrar and director of admissions Robert Bailey looks back on his years working in the global financial center and island city-state of Singapore

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Retiring after 20 years in admissions and records at the University of California at Berkeley, Robert Bailey accepted the first of four different contracts in Singapore, Southeast Asia. With a master's in information technology and a doctorate in administration, former UC Berkeley registrar and director of admissions Bailey, from Lafayette, California, looks back on his time spent in the global financial center and island city-state.

"I accepted the first of four different contracts in Singapore after retiring with 20 years in admissions and records at Berkeley," explains Bailey.

Robert Bailey first left California for Singapore to serve as the dean of the American College. Now known as Singapore American School, the college is recognized for its unmistakable culture of excellence, extraordinary care, and possibilities, according to the former UC Berkeley registrar and director of admissions. "I later moved into records management as the VP for records at a leading transnational company based in Singapore," Bailey goes on to explain.

When finished there, the former UC Berkeley registrar and director of admissions went somewhat back to his roots and accepted a position as a senior lecturer at Temanick Polytechnic, an institution of higher learning located in Tampines, Singapore. "Temanick Polytechnic is only the third polytechnic to be established in the island city-state of Singapore," reveals Bailey, who served at the institution as part of their then-new program in information studies.

Bailey's fourth role during his life in Singapore remained in the field of education, where he took up a consultancy position offered by what was then the International School of Business and Commerce.

Former UC Berkeley registrar and director of admissions Robert Bailey was based in Singapore from 1992-1998. Singapore, officially the Republic of Singapore, is a sovereign island city-state situated just one degree north of the equator, at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula. Singapore's territory is made up of one main island plus a further 62 other islets. Extensive land reclamation completed by the island city-state has increased Singapore's total size by almost one quarter, equivalent to approximately 130 square kilometers or 50 square miles.

During his decades-long career, Bailey has taught information systems and other courses both at undergraduate and graduate levels, as well as within workshops and seminar settings.

"While living in Singapore, in addition to my roles at the American College, Temanick Polytechnic, the International School of Business and Commerce, and a leading transnational company, I also taught regular workshops, seminars, and courses in records management, marketing, and customer service," adds former UC Berkeley registrar and director of admissions Robert Bailey, wrapping up.

