Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2019) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: ATURF) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the fourth tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement whereby it has issued 2,000,000 shares of the Company at $0.75 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

In total the Company has raised $2,702,700 as part of the previously announced brokered private placement and $7,320,434.25 as part of non-brokered private placement for total proceeds of $10,023,134.25.

The gross proceeds raised by the Company in connection with the completion of the fourth tranche of the private placement will be used for working capital. Sixth Wave paid no finders fees in connection with the fourth tranche of the private placement.

"John Veltheer"

John Veltheer, CEO & Director

Phone: (604) 562-6915

E-mail: john@veltheer.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including the intention to complete the merger transaction. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sixth Wave's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, Sixth Wave failing to close the merger transaction.

