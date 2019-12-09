CORRECTION: Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VRTY), Announces Dr. Antonio Rozier as Member of the Medical Advisory Board

Correction: the name has been updated to Antonio? Rozier, M.D.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, announced the appointment of Antonio? Rozier, M.D., as member of the Medical Advisory Board.



Dr. Antonio Rozier

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Rozier to the Medical Advisory Board," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. "Dr. Rozier brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the pain management area. His expertise will allow HSI to facilitate a more robust pain management platform for our physicians to utilize. Pain management is an area that is constantly in the news. The opioid epidemic has ravaged the United States over the past decade. Having an experienced pain management physician who understands the importance of providing pain management without the use of opioids is critical to deliver high-quality patient results while also mitigating the use of opioids."

Dr. Antonio? Rozier attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he graduated cum laude with a B.S. degree in Biology. His stellar academic track record and hard work allowed him to be accepted to the Early Medical School Selection Program at Boston University one year earlier. At the medical school, his work with the impoverished and marginalized let him receive an international educational grant to work with the homeless children in parts of Bolivia and South America. By doing continuous hard work and gaining empirical experience, Dr. Rozier was awarded an M.D. degree in 2008. He was awarded Best Pain Doctor of Mansfield, Texas, from 2015-2016. He became interested in Musculoskeletal Medicine because as a rehab medicine doctor, he gets to really appreciate the small victories that are important to a patient's health and he loves to see patients improve functionally. Outside of work, Dr. Rozier is a co-founder of a tech company, is on the board of two non-profit organizations, and also travels to Haiti every year for medical mission trips where he provides medical care for all types of patients.

"As a physician, I get approached with many different opportunities, however, what attracted me to HSI was really the capability to effect change in healthcare on a much larger scale," said Dr. Rozier. "Not only will I be able to provide patients proper care with the assistance of HSI but also have the allowability to finally have a safe way to be involved in the healthcare paradigm. I hope the company helps tame down the confusion that may be in clinics and with physicians when it comes to lab, pharmacy, and DME services. HSI has the capability to become an entity that doctors and patients can trust and utilize. In the future, I can't wait to see how technology can streamline the process, workflows and patient/doctor access to information."

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also promotes compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Loutzenhiser

SVP Healthcare Solutions

Email: IR@HScorp.Biz

Email: MR@HScorp.Biz

Phone: +1 (866) 668-2188

SOURCE: Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569608/CORRECTION-Healthcare-Solutions-Holdings-Inc-a-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-Healthcare-Solutions-Management-Group-Inc-OTC-Pink-VRTY-Announces-Dr-Antonio-Rozier-as-Member-of-the-Medical-Advisory-Board