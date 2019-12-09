Stan Bril: CORRECTION: MCG Closes Billion Dollar Financing Deal

This is a correction to a release with the same title that ran earlier today. The contact information has been replaced.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Private Lending Firm MCG, is proud to announce the purchase finance of a hotel portfolio. This deal, worth $1.17 Billion, consisted of nine luxury franchise hotels.

"In our ten years of business, this is the second largest deal we have financed to date. I am glad we were able to get this done for our clients" said Stan Bril, founder and CEO of MCG.

For more information about MCG visit: http://www.mcgloan.com/

About MCG

MCG is a commercial lender that funds construction, commercial mortgages, bridge financing, and business financing products. MCG is dedicated to helping those in need of real estate loans to get the assistance they need. Led by founder and CEO, Stan Bril, the firm excels from their founder's experience in finance and real estate. Through Bril's vision, the company has focused on providing structured, non-conforming loans that allow investors to finish projects and keep up with the demands of their business. With their innovative lending products, the company has brought a new sense of creativity to the lending market that helps facilitate growth and profitability. This private commercial lending institution has been providing quality loans since its inception in 2009.

Contact:

Julianne Teti

Phone: 1-888-412-2006

Email: jteti@mcgloan.com

SOURCE: Stan Bril

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569612/CORRECTION-MCG-Closes-Billion-Dollar-Financing-Deal