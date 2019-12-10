Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2019) - North Sur Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Company has filed its: (i) annual audited financials and annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017; and (ii) interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for each of the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019 (collectively, the "CD Materials"). Copies of the CD Materials can be found on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com

Dr. Robert Falls has been appointed and is now the sole director of the Corporation. Subsequent to the filing of its CD Materials, Steven Pearson resigned as a director and Douglas Porter resigned as a director, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Corporation. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Pearson and Mr. Porter for their service. Dr. Falls will hold office as a director until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation or until he otherwise ceases to hold office or his successor has been elected. Thomas Lester and Cornell McDowell previously resigned as directors of the Corporation in September 2017 and October 2017, respectively.

Dr. Falls holds a Ph.D. in Resource Management Science (U.B.C.) and has an extensive work history in the natural gas, climate mitigation, renewable energy, and forest industries. Dr. Falls is an Adjunct Professor with U.B.C.'s Forest Sciences Center and is a published author in the field of climate change and carbon management. Dr. Falls has also served as a director and/or officer of a number of other public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Appointment of CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary

The Corporation also announces that Dr. Robert Falls has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Corporation.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may include 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, about the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, investors should not unduly rely on the forward-looking information because the Company cannot assure that it will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Falls

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 219-4410

