

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,038.4 trillion yen.



That's up from the downwardly revised 2.4 percent in October (originally 2.5 percent).



The M3 money stock rose an annual 2.3 percent, up from the downwardly revised 2.0 percent in the previous month (originally 2.1 percent).



M1 jumped 5.6 percent, accelerating after three straight months of 5.1 percent - while the L money stock climbed from 2.0 percent in October to 2.5 percent last month.



