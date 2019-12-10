Technavio has been monitoring the global glaucoma surgery devices market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 31% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global glaucoma surgery devices market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (MIGS devices, Laser therapy devices, and Conventional therapy devices), by Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by increasing initiatives towards customer training and awareness about glaucoma. In addition, the medical tourism for low-cost glaucoma surgeries is anticipated to further boost the growth of the glaucoma surgery devices market.

The increasing initiatives towards providing training and awareness to healthcare providers will be one of the major drivers in the global glaucoma surgery devices market. The condition of glaucoma can worsen or lead to irreversible blindness, if not treated well due to lack of awareness or skill. This makes it necessary for healthcare providers to be adequately trained so they can efficiently use glaucoma surgery devices and perform glaucoma surgery. Several public and private organizations are taking initiatives to implement training and awareness programs for MIGS. For instance, over the last five years, the Canadian Ophthalmology Society has included training on multiple MIGS procedures in its educational skill transfer courses. These factors will boost the global market growth during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Major Five Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Companies:

ALLERGAN

ALLERGAN operates the businesses under various segments such as the US specialized therapeutics, the US general medicine, and international. The product offered by the company is XEN Gel Stent. It is a surgical glaucoma implant designed to reduce IOP in open-angle glaucoma patients in cases when previous surgical treatment failed. It is designed to permanently stay in the eye.

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec operates the business under two segments, which include ophthalmic devices and microsurgery. The company's key offering includes VISULAS laser family. This product category includes a wide portfolio of therapeutic laser systems combined with an innovative laser technology that performs accurate laser positioning.

Ellex Medical Lasers

Ellex Medical Lasers has business operations under various segments, namely lasers and ultrasounds, iTrack, and 2RT. Some of the products offered by the company are Tango, iTrack surgical system, and Tango Reflex.

Glaukos

Glaukos operates the business under the ophthalmic medical devices segment. The key offering of Glaukos includes iStent, which is the company's first MIGS device that was approved by the FDA in July 2012. This micro-bypass stent is designed to reduce IOP by restoring the natural physiologic pathways for the aqueous humor.

Lumenis

Lumenis operates the business under the following segments: surgical, aesthetics, and ophthalmology. The company's key offerings in the glaucoma surgery devices market include Aura PT, Smart Selecta Duet, and Selecta II.

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

MIGS devices

Laser therapy devices

Conventional therapy devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

