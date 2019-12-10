

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 4.5 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 4.3 percent and was up from 3.8 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent after gaining 0.9 percent in October.



The bureau also said that producer prices sank 1.4 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 1.6 percent fall in the previous month.



