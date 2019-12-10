

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.



1. Synthorx Inc. (THOR)



Synthorx is a biotechnology company using a first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to discover and develop optimized biologics for cancer and autoimmune disorders.



Gained 170.52% to close Monday's (Dec.9) trading at $67.71.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Sanofi (SNY) for $68 per share in cash, which represents a total enterprise value of approximately $2.35 billion. The acquisition price represents a 172% premium to Synthorx's closing price on December 6, 2019.



The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.



2. Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)



Forty Seven is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company.



Gained 110.73% to close Monday's trading at $30.43.



News: The Company's updated clinical data from its ongoing phase Ib trial evaluating Magrolimab in combination with Azacitidine for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), announced on Sunday, were encouraging.



As of the data cutoff of November 18, 2019, 62 patients had been treated with the combination in the Phase 1b portion of the trial, including 35 patients with MDS and 27 patients with AML, with 24 patients with untreated higher-risk MDS and 22 patients with untreated AML, who are ineligible for induction chemotherapy, evaluable for response assessment.



In higher-risk MDS, the overall response rate (ORR) was 92%, with 12 patients (50%) achieving a complete response (CR), eight patients (33%) achieving a marrow CR and two patients (8%) achieving hematologic improvement. Additionally, two patients (8%) achieved stable disease.



In untreated AML, the ORR was 64%, with nine patients (41%) achieving a CR, three patients (14%) achieving a CR with complete blood count recovery (CRi) and one patient (5%) achieving a morphologic leukemia-free state (MLFS). Additionally, seven patients (32%) achieved stable disease (SD) and one patient (5%) had progressive disease.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Enrollment in the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020. -- A phase III randomized control trial to evaluate the combination of Magrolimab and Azacitidine compared to Azacitidine alone in higher-risk MDS, dubbed ENHANCE, is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2020.



3. ArQule Inc. (ARQL)



ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases.



Gained 103.88% to close Monday's trading at $19.70.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Merck for $20 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $2.7 billion.



The transaction is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2020.



4. XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)



XBiotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic antibodies.



Gained 75.36% to close Monday's trading at $19.50.



News: The Company has entered into a definitive agreement with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech Inc. to sell its lead drug candidate, Bermekimab, which is under clinical trials in atopic dermatitis, systemic sclerosis and hidradenitis suppurativa.



Upon closing, Janssen will make a cash payment of $750 million to XBiotech. In addition, XBiotech may receive up to $600 million in potential milestone payments. XBiotech expects to generate additional revenue from the manufacturing supply agreement and clinical services agreement with Janssen over the next two years.



5. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)



Gained 54.68% to close Monday's trading at $6.28.



News: No news



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



The lead program is NL-201, the world's first computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic, which is a potential cancer immunotherapy, under preclinical testing.



Preclinical and scientific data related to NL-201 are expected to be presented in the first half of 2020.



An IND for NL-201 is expected to be submitted by the end of 2020.



6. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)



Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders.



Gained 41.33% to close Monday's trading at $19.32.



News: The Company announced encouraging phase I clinical data for its FT516 and FT500 off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell product candidates on Saturday.



The FT516 study involved two patients - an AML patients and a Lymphoma patient.



The AML patient received the first cycle of three once-weekly doses of FT516 as a monotherapy and IL-2 cytokine support. A bone marrow biopsy obtained at Day 42 following the completion of the first FT516 treatment cycle showed no morphologic evidence of leukemia and evidence of hematopoietic recovery. The patient is expected to receive a second FT516 treatment cycle of three once-weekly doses of FT516. A formal response assessment will be performed following completion of this second FT516 treatment cycle.



The Lymphoma patient received a first cycle of three once-weekly doses of FT516 in combination with rituximab and IL-2 cytokine support. A second treatment cycle of three once-weekly doses of FT516 in combination with rituximab has been initiated. A formal response assessment will be performed following the completion of this second FT516 treatment cycle.



In the phase I FT500 study, two of three patients in the 100 million cells per dose cohort and two of five patients in the 300 million cells per dose cohort achieved a best overall response of stable disease per iRECIST in the monotherapy arm.



In the ICI combination arm of the phase I FT500 study, two of three patients in the 100 million cells per dose cohort achieved a best overall response of stable disease per iRECIST. A fourth patient in the ICI combination arm is currently undergoing treatment in the 300 million cells per dose cohort.



