TOKYO, Dec 10, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation today announced that they have named the joint venture to be established in April 2020 MIRISE Technologies. The joint venture will conduct research and advanced development of next-generation in-vehicle semiconductors. MIRISE is an acronym for Mobility Innovative Research Institute for SEmiconductors. It also conveys "mirai" (a Japanese word for "future") and "rise." Yoshifumi Kato has been appointed President and Representative Director of the new company.The goal for 2030 has been established and the priority activity policy (Mid-term Policy 2024) has been drawn up for building a rapid, competitive development system after the company is formed.Goal for 2030Achieve the future of mobility while preserving a pleasant environment and ensuring safety and comfort, based on the semiconductor electronics of MIRISE Technologies.Priority activity policy (Mid-term Policy 2024)MIRISE will accelerate the development of next-generation in-vehicle semiconductors that play a key role in technology innovation for electric vehicles and automated driving vehicles from aspects of both vehicles and components by combining Toyota's knowledge on mobility with DENSO's knowledge on in-vehicle components.MIRISE will work on three technology development fields: (1) power electronics, (2) sensing, and (3) SoC (System-on-a-Chip). In the power electronics field, the company will work on R&D mainly for in-house production (including contract manufacturing) by leveraging the semiconductor material technologies as well as manufacturing and design technologies accumulated by Toyota and DENSO in electrification technologies, mainly in hybrid vehicles. In the sensing field, the company will work on development for in-house production and cooperation with joint development partners. In the SoC field, the company will strengthen its ability to determine the specifications of optimal SoCs for mobility in the future.To achieve the above goals based on a speedy and competitive system, MIRISE will start negotiations on cooperation with universities, research institutes, start-ups, and semiconductor-related companies. The recruitment of semiconductor engineers will also be strengthened.Establishment of the joint venture requires the approval of antitrust authorities.About DensoDENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: DensoToyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.