

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Tuesday that it has obtained the CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SugarView app, which is designed to help non-insulin-dependent people with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.



The company noted that Accu-Chek SugarView is the first app that determines blood glucose ranges by taking photos with the smartphone camera without the need of a blood glucose meter.



The app is now officially classified as in-vitro diagnostics or IVD software. Roche will make the app widely accessible first for certain smartphone models through the Google Play Store. It will provide broader access to therapy relevant information for non-insulin dependent people with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.



With the mark, the company now could launch its diabetes management solution in Europe and further countries around the world requiring the CE Mark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX