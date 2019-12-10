Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Goldexplorer expandiert! Gebiete direkt neben 800 Mio. schwerem Nachbar erworben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Lang & Schwarz
09.12.19
23:00 Uhr
278,45 Euro
-0,05
-0,02 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
276,70
280,20
09.12.
245,70
246,40
06:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS278,45-0,02 %