SDL maintains position as a market leader in latest industry rankings by independent analyst firm, Ars Logica

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, is pleased to announce that the latest release of its web content management ("WCM") solution, SDL Tridion Sites 9.1, has been recognized as a market leader by independent analyst firm, Ars Logica, including being best-in-class for enterprise tech stack leverage and extreme scalability.

Figure 1 SDL Tridion Sites ranks as a market leader based on its Technical and Business performance against the industry's top 19 web content management platforms. Source: Compass Guide to Web Content Management Platforms Consolidated Vendor Scorecard (October 2019), Ars Logica (Photo: Business Wire)

SDL Tridion Sites is SDL's web content management solution that enables global brands to build engaging digital experiences across any connected device or channel and in any language. It is primarily used by large enterprises with global operations and customer base, particularly within the hi-tech, manufacturing, automotive, travel and retail sectors, to increase sales and better support existing customers. SDL Tridion Sites customers include Alliance Data, Virgin Money, Clarion, Kone, and OMRON Automation Americas.

Ars Logica's recently published Compass Guide to WCM, Q4 2019 report reviews the industry's top 19 WCM platforms against a series of technical and business criteria. SDL Tridion Sites received the second-highest score overall and is ranked first in enterprise tech stack leverage and scalability. SDL Tridion Sites also featured highly for its content marketing tools, enabling marketing teams to effortlessly create compelling campaigns for global audiences, across multiple languages.

"SDL has been a market leader in web content management since 2006, and has continued to invest heavily in its ongoing development," said Tony White, Founder of Ars Logica. "This has culminated in a solution that makes it particularly suited to large-scale enterprise deployments, and combined with SDL's undisputed leadership in language technologies, should be a consideration for any global brand looking to orchestrate large volumes web, and other (structured and unstructured) content, into customer experiences."

SDL Tridion Sites' leading position for enterprise tech stack leverage reflects its ability to integrate with, and leverage, the data and functionality of enterprise technology platforms such as CRM, ERP, marketing automation, e-commerce, portal, analytics, and social media management. This strength is based partly on SDL's longstanding installed base of customers, providing SDL with the largest of global web presences. Tridion Sites' extreme scalability recognizes its ability to cater to substantial increases in system requirements and to perform in the most demanding technical environments, which is reflected in SDL's presence in the most complex of WCM implementations.

"Delivering personalized experiences to potentially millions of customers across multiple countries, languages and connected devices is one of the biggest challenges facing multinational brands, largely because the information required to engage on this level is scattered across multiple silos within a company, making it incredibly difficult to act quickly and at scale," said Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer of SDL. "Our focus is to help these types of companies, which is why we're particularly proud SDL Tridion Sites has been recognized by Ars Logica among the top two WCM platforms, leading the market for scalability and enterprise tech leverage, making it a robust foundation to support global digital ambitions."

Also recognized in the report was a new Tridion Integration Framework that allows marketers to easily plug SDL Tridion Sites into a wide variety of technologies. Connectors are available for, amng others, SAP Commerce Cloud, Salesforce CRM, Bynder and Aprimo Digital Asset Management platforms. The combination of SDL Tridion Sites and its ecosystems of partners allows customers to effectively create and manage combined marketing, commerce and product-led content across global web, digital and mobile applications to deliver continuous digital experiences. It scales to any number of sites, channels, languages and brands and is highly interoperable, protecting existing technology investments.

