OANDA appoints Greg Niebank as Head of Product

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA Global Corporation has further strengthened its client offering with the appointment of Greg Niebank as Head of Product. Based in London, he will be responsible for introducing additional trading instruments, client-focused partnerships and platform enhancements.

A 21-year veteran in the electronic trading industry, Niebank has spent his entire career with CMC Markets, having joined the firm as a junior dealer back in 1997 and progressing through the ranks to Group Head of Product.

Chief Operating Officer, Kurt vom Scheidt commented, "Over the years, OANDA has earned a reputation for combining state-of-the-art technology with a customer-focused approach, and we remain fully committed to providing clients with access to a wide range of instruments and advanced trading tools through our award-winning platform. As such, Greg's extensive knowledge of the industry will be extremely valuable as we continue to develop our product."

Niebank's appointment is just the latest in a series of high-profile hires made by OANDA since Gavin Bambury assumed the reigns as Chief Executive Officer in August. The firm also recently recruited Mark Chesterman as Head of Trading, Lucian Lauerman as Head of Solutions for Business, and David Grant as Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific. In addition, Kurt vom Scheidt has assumed an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange.