Enviropledge Pledge to Make a Difference

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, England, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's talking about climate change and how the Planet's dying. There are protest marches all over the world and Greta Thunberg is making headlines everywhere. However, most people are continuing to live their lives as usual, as no one really knows what they can do about it.

Do you know we have less than 12 years left to keep temperate change to an acceptable level before doing irrevocable harm?

It's time to take action! We can't rely on big businesses or politicians alone.

Enviropledge has been launched to help people make simple lifestyle changes that will improve their carbon footprint. With 20 simple pledges, we are encouraging everyone everywhere to make small steps that could ultimately make a big difference.

The concept is to make pledges, encourage others to do the same and donate to environmentally-friendly charities.

It's as easy as that.

Some of the pledges require minimal changes, for example:

Change your search browser to a green company that plants trees rather than one that makes profit

Buy and keep a living Christmas tree rather than cutting one down

Use a Milkman rather than buying three plastic bottles of milk a week from the supermarket

Others take a bit more work, i.e. switching to an electric car, however, the main idea behind it all is that it's better to do something rather than nothing.

Why wouldn't you make these changes, measure the impact on your carbon footprint and the impact of the group that you've encouraged to take part?

OVER TO YOU

We'd love you to get involved by taking a moment to make a pledge and encourage others to do the same.

Any press coverage would be gratefully received as the only way Enviropledge can make a real difference is by creating a movement.

We can't change the world overnight. But together we can make small changes that will make a difference.

Feel free to visit www.enviropledge.co.uk to find out more and check out our friendly, yet informative blogs:

Make a New Year's resolution

Dreaming of a green Christmas?

Little swaps

All set for carbon offset?

Searching for ways to be more eco-friendly?

Dishwasher Vs hand washing

A to Z of little swaps

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041963/Enviropledge_Logo.jpg