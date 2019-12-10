

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins Plc. (TPK.L) said that the process of demerger of Wickes business is progressing well, and is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.



The company will host a capital markets event focusing on the Wickes business on the 29 January 2020.



Ahead of the capital markets event, the Group has released an initial presentation pack which lays out at a high level the future equity story for the Wickes business. At least half of Wickes' sales are digitally-led across all three customer routes. The store model is complementary to the digital journey with 95% of sales touching the stores.



