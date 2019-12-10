Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 Ticker-Symbol: LFP 
Frankfurt
10.12.19
08:08 Uhr
18,275 Euro
-0,015
-0,08 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,160
18,800
09:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC18,275-0,08 %