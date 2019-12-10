Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 10, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the shares of Coop Pank (short name: CPA1T) will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Main List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of December 10, 2019. The share listing of Coop Pank comes after the company's initial public offering of shares on November 18-29. 10,879 investors participated in the offering and subscribed for 32.99 million shares in the total amount of EUR 37.94 million. "The number of investors that bought Coop Pank's shares during the IPO is impressive. There have just been two IPOs over the years in the Baltic countries that have had more subscribers than Coop's IPO," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "This shows the tremendous belief investors have in Coop Pank. It also demonstrates how the Estonian investment culture has been positively evolving year after year with Estonian people more interested in and informed about investing than ever before. I wish all the best to Coop Pank as their journey as a public company starts today!" "In addition to the capital we raised with the IPO, we transformed ourselves in this process from being a company with only 64 shareholders to a company listed on the stock exchange and with almost 11,000 shareholders," said Margus Rink, the Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank. "In the name of Coop Pank's employees, I pledge that we'll commit to the promises we have given to our shareholders and we will fulfill our growth plans." Coop Pank, which is based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. Coop Pank serves 58,300 retail clients in 15 branches and 28 banking points throughout Estonia. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: Ott Raidla + 372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com