Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Appoints Clifford Starke to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2019 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(OTC:PEMTF)(FRANKFURT: 1WZ:GR ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Clifford Starke has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Starke is the Chairman of Hampstead Private Capital, a Bermuda based merchant bank focused on financing and advising small to mid-market, fast growth companies. Over the course of the last five years, Mr. Starke has focused on the cannabis sector and has acted as a founder, early stage shareholder, financier, advisor and director to multiple cannabis companies in sub-sectors ranging from genetics, cultivation, distribution, and e-commerce that have cumulatively generated over $3 billion dollars of market capitalization. Currently, Mr. Starke is the Chief Executive Officer of Franchise Cannabis Corp., a leading European focused pharmaceutical cannabis company with distribution networks across eighteen countries and the current market leader in Germany. Mr. Starke holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Queen's University.

"As we enter the next wave in the cannabis sector, I believe significant shareholder value will be created in the international markets," said Mr. Starke. "I feel confident in the MOTA team as they have previously demonstrated operational and execution ability in the sector and I expect them to be very active in finding accretive international opportunities. I am pleased to join the Board and will advise, direct, and provide relationships where needed to ensure MOTA realizes its vision and achieves success."

Mr. Starke fills the vacancy created by Patrick Morris, who has resigned from the board to focus on other ventures. The board extends its gratitude to Mr. Morris for his service to the Company over the years.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is seeking to become a large-scale vertically integrated low-cost producer and exporter of the highest quality CBD products worldwide. The 2.5 hectare site located in Colombia has optimal year round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. The site is located approximately 2 hours outside of Bogota 20 minutes away from the free trade zone and 30 minutes away from the international airport. Phase one will consist of a state of the art 60,000 square foot greenhouse with the capacity to produce more than 14,000,000 grams per year along with build out of the Company's extraction facilities. The Company will focus on CBD extraction to produce pure raw CBD, with the goal to make value added CBD products and create its own brand to be sold internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Joel Shacker

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, Chief Executive Officer at +1.236.521.2177 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

