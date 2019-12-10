Bandages Market Size Overview, Rising Demands, Trends & Huge Business Opportunities To 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bandages Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.6% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A bandage is a part of material used to support a medical device such as a splint or dressing, or functions on its own to offer support or to limit the movement of a part of the body.

The factors that propel the growth of the Bandages Market include surge in aged populace, healthcare expenditure, occurrence of chronic infections, occurrence of trauma and accident cases, number of operations, healthcare consciousness. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including government rules associated to the efficacy and safety of the medical tapes and bandages.

Bandages Market may be explored by type, applications, and geography. Bandages Market may be explored by type as tubular bandages, roller bandages, and triangular bandages. Bandages Market could be explored based on applications as Self-treatment, Sports Medicine, and Chronic Care.

Bandages Market could be explored based on end users Hospitals, Homecare Setting, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics. The "Hospitals" segment led the Bandages Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 due to huge number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals.

Bandages Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Bandages Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period owing to increasing an aged and diabetes-prone populace.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Bandages Market comprise Medtronic, 3M Company, Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, BSN Medical GmbH, Beiersdorf, Nichiban, Nitto Denko, Smith & Nephew, Derma Sciences, Mölnlycke, B. Braun, Aso LLC, Coloplast, and Lohmann & Rauscher. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the bandages market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the bandages market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the bandages market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global bandages market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the Self-treatment, Sports Medicine, Chronic Care, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global bandages market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Applications

Self-treatment



Sports Medicine



Chronic Care

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

3M Company



Medtronic



Johnson & Johnson



Medline Industries



BSN Medical GmbH



Cardinal Health



Beiersdorf



Nitto Denko



Nichiban



Derma Sciences



Smith & Nephew



B. Braun



Molnlycke



Aso LLC



Coloplast



Lohmann & Rauscher

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2022?



What are the key factors driving the global bandages market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the bandages market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

