

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Tuesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of key central bank meetings and the rapidly approaching deadline for more U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.



Traders were also reacting to media reports suggesting that Germany's finance minister has drawn up a draft law that envisages introducing a financial transaction tax in 10 European Union countries.



The benchmark DAX was down 167 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,938 after losing half a percent the previous day.



Banking major Deutsche Bank edged down slightly after announcing it is making progress on its transformation strategy.



Tariff-sensitive automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were down around 1 percent.



Bayer dropped 1.2 percent after the chemical and pharmaceutical giant said it aims to become 'climate-neutral' by 2030.



Scout24 declined 1 percent. The Financial Times reported that Australian platform carsales.com could submit a bid to take over the German classifieds company's auto trading business.



