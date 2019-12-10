Visiongain Report: The Micro Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Set to Grow to $222.7mn (supply-side) With Over 5 MTPA Installed Capacity

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments in small scale LNG liquefaction facilities are gaining momentum which has surged the demand for less than 0.1 MTPA micro scale LNG liquefaction facilities mainly for peak shaving needs. Low logistics/transportation costs coupled with on-site liquefaction of LNG i.e. near to the demand centres has surged the investments in the micro LNG business. These developments have led Visiongain to publish this unique report, which is crucial to your companies improved success. I thought it would be of interest to you.
• Globally, there are more than 30 operational micro LNG liquefaction facilities (less than .1 MTPA)
• As of today, majority of micro-LNG liquefaction facilities are placed for peak shaving requirements
• China dominates the micro LNG market in terms of installed liquefaction facilities
Visiongain assesses that supply-side, demand-side, and installed capacity of the global micro LNG liquefaction will reach $222.7mn in value and 5 MTPA in terms of installed capacity by 2030. Planned and upcoming projects is the key to driver for the steady growth rate till 2030, Growing investments in the development of economical small-scale LNG liquefaction facilities is expected to benefit the demand for micro LNG in the near future.
Included in the report is a lengthy discussion of the existing and upcoming micro LNG liquefaction facilities across the globe. The report includes 10 years forecast (upon which the supply-side, demand-side and capacity forecasts are based), along with the role of key stakeholders in the entire value chain.
The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the Micro Liquefied Natural gas (LNG) Market:
• Chart Industries Inc.
• Galileo Technologies S.A.
• Cosmodyne, LLC
• Eagle LNG as key analysis and assessment of other important players
Companies covered in the report include:
AGA AB
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
APNG
Barents
Buffalo Marine Service
Buquebus
CCB
Chart Industries Inc.
Clean Energy
Clean Marine Energy
Colony Energy Partners
Conferenza GNL LNG Europe
Cosmodyne, LLC
Eagle LNG
EcoElectrica Inc.
EnBW Kraftwerke Stutgart
Encana
ENN Energy Holdings Limited
ENOS LNG
Equinor
Fairbanks Natural Gas
Ferus
Flint Hills Resources
Galileo Technologies S.A.
Gasunie
GDF Suez
GE
Harvey Gulf
Hiroshima LNG
Hokkaido Gas
InterStream Barging
Jahre Marine
Japex
Kogas
Liquiline
LNG Gorskaya
LNG Silesia
Manga LNG
Naturgass More
Nihon Gas
Noble Energy
Northeast Midstream
Okayama Gas
Okinawa EP
Oy AGA Ab
Petronas
PGNiG
Prometheus Energy
Puget Sound Energy
Repsol
RWE
Saga Fjordbase
Saibu Gas
Shell
Shin-Mintao Works
Sinopec
Spectrum LNG
Stabilis Energy
Stolt LNGaz
Swedegas, Vopak
Takamatsu/ Shikoku Gas
Tenaska NG Fuels
TLF
Toho Gas
Wartsila
WesPac Midstream
Xilan Natural Gas Group
Organisations/Association Mentioned in This Report
Association of Port and Harbours
Brazilian National Standards Association (ABNT)
International Maritime Organization
International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML)
International Organization of Standardization (ISO)
National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)
National Institute of Metrology (INMETRO)
National Institute of Technical Standards (INEN)
New York City Department of Transportation
Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)
Sendai Municipal Gas
South Korean Ministry of Trade
