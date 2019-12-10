Visiongain Report: The Micro Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Set to Grow to $222.7mn (supply-side) With Over 5 MTPA Installed Capacity

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments in small scale LNG liquefaction facilities are gaining momentum which has surged the demand for less than 0.1 MTPA micro scale LNG liquefaction facilities mainly for peak shaving needs. Low logistics/transportation costs coupled with on-site liquefaction of LNG i.e. near to the demand centres has surged the investments in the micro LNG business. These developments have led Visiongain to publish this unique report, which is crucial to your companies improved success. I thought it would be of interest to you.

Did you know?

• Globally, there are more than 30 operational micro LNG liquefaction facilities (less than .1 MTPA)

• As of today, majority of micro-LNG liquefaction facilities are placed for peak shaving requirements

• China dominates the micro LNG market in terms of installed liquefaction facilities

Visiongain assesses that supply-side, demand-side, and installed capacity of the global micro LNG liquefaction will reach $222.7mn in value and 5 MTPA in terms of installed capacity by 2030. Planned and upcoming projects is the key to driver for the steady growth rate till 2030, Growing investments in the development of economical small-scale LNG liquefaction facilities is expected to benefit the demand for micro LNG in the near future.

Included in the report is a lengthy discussion of the existing and upcoming micro LNG liquefaction facilities across the globe. The report includes 10 years forecast (upon which the supply-side, demand-side and capacity forecasts are based), along with the role of key stakeholders in the entire value chain.

The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the Micro Liquefied Natural gas (LNG) Market:

• Chart Industries Inc.

• Galileo Technologies S.A.

• Cosmodyne, LLC

• Eagle LNG as key analysis and assessment of other important players

Companies covered in the report include:

AGA AB

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

APNG

Barents

Buffalo Marine Service

Buquebus

CCB

Chart Industries Inc.

Clean Energy

Clean Marine Energy

Colony Energy Partners

Conferenza GNL LNG Europe

Cosmodyne, LLC

Eagle LNG

EcoElectrica Inc.

EnBW Kraftwerke Stutgart

Encana

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

ENOS LNG

Equinor

Fairbanks Natural Gas

Ferus

Flint Hills Resources

Galileo Technologies S.A.

Gasunie

GDF Suez

GE

Harvey Gulf

Hiroshima LNG

Hokkaido Gas

InterStream Barging

Jahre Marine

Japex

Kogas

Liquiline

LNG Gorskaya

LNG Silesia

Manga LNG

Naturgass More

Nihon Gas

Noble Energy

Northeast Midstream

Okayama Gas

Okinawa EP

Oy AGA Ab

Petronas

PGNiG

Prometheus Energy

Puget Sound Energy

Repsol

RWE

Saga Fjordbase

Saibu Gas

Shell

Shin-Mintao Works

Sinopec

Spectrum LNG

Stabilis Energy

Stolt LNGaz

Swedegas, Vopak

Takamatsu/ Shikoku Gas

Tenaska NG Fuels

TLF

Toho Gas

Wartsila

WesPac Midstream

Xilan Natural Gas Group



Organisations/Association Mentioned in This Report

Association of Port and Harbours

Brazilian National Standards Association (ABNT)

International Maritime Organization

International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML)

International Organization of Standardization (ISO)

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

National Institute of Metrology (INMETRO)

National Institute of Technical Standards (INEN)

New York City Department of Transportation

Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)

Sendai Municipal Gas

South Korean Ministry of Trade

