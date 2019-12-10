NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 9 December 2019 were: 181.37p Capital only 182.71p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 09th December 2019, the Company has 80,404,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,957,261 which are held in treasury.