

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation rose for the second straight month in November, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.9 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 3.3 percent rise. A similar higher inflation was seen in June.



Prices for food grew by 5.5 percent and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 8.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in November, following a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.0 percent annually in November. That was in line with economists' expectation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX