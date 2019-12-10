

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in October, amid a fall in exports and imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 184 million in October from EUR 190 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 157 million.



Exports declined 7.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.0 percent fall in September.



Imports dropped 6.0 percent annually in October, reversing a 3.0 percent rise in the previous month.



The top export destinations were Finland, Sweden and Latvia. Meanwhile, exports to the USA and Singapore declined.



