Popularity of VIN DE FRANCE wines grows in U.S.;

Supported by Share the Joy of Life campaign

As the winter holidays draw near, there is no better time to enjoy VIN DE FRANCE designed-wines. Whether wine lovers are looking for a delicious bottle to share as a hostess gift or a selection of wines to pair with a holiday celebration, VIN DE FRANCE wines deliver.

"VIN DE FRANCE wine producers continue to deliver on quality, value and creativity," said Valérie Pajotin, Director of ANIVIN DE FRANCE, the national trade organization responsible for promoting VIN DE FRANCE wines. "We're seeing the American wine lover really embrace these wines. In fact, VIN DE FRANCE exports to the U.S. have increased seven-fold by volume during the past six years."

The VIN DE FRANCE "Share the Joy of Life" promotional campaign has introduced many consumers, retailers and gatekeepers to the relatively new category. In 2019, many wine retailers are featuring in-store educational tastings including Binny's, Mariano's and independent retailers in the Chicago area; HEB, Spec's, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Cost Plus World Market, and many independent retailers in New York.

The quality of VIN DE FRANCE wine can be trusted. Annually, a collection of jurists in the wine trade from around the world taste and select a list of ambassador wines. Julie Nelson from Cost Plus World Markets, who was one of the U.S. jurors, said, "If I had only six words to use to describe VIN DE FRANCE they would be: clear, easy-to-understand, logical, discovery and value."

VIN DE FRANCE is a national classification created following changes in the European regulations. Representing a new generation of French wines, VIN DE FRANCE wines can be either a single varietal wine or a blend, and producers are permitted to blend grapes or wines from different regions of France. The grape variety and vintage can be shown on the label. While strict quality requirements are in place, wine producers have the flexibility to use modern winemaking techniques. With rules concerning yields or winemaking practices lifted, producers can be as creative in their production methods as they wish.

This is why well-known French producers such as Saget La Perrière, Maison Albert Bichot, Gérard Bertrand or Boisset La Famille des Grands Vins have embraced the category. Today this dynamic category of wines account for 16% of all still wine exports from France and are some of the best-selling French wines in the U.S.

