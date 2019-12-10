Development Specialists, Inc.: DSI Named One of the Country's Top Turnaround Management Firms

CHICAGO, IL and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2019 / One of the leading resources for corporate restructuring professionals has named Development Specialists, Inc. (DSI) an Outstanding Turnaround Firm for 2019. Turnarounds & Workouts cited DSI and 12 of its senior financial professionals for exceptional work helping to turnaround and manage several financially distressed companies.

"We are honored to be included on this prestigious list for another year," said Bradley D. Sharp, CEO of Development Specialists, Inc. "It is always nice to be publicly recognized for doing quality work and getting the best results possible for your clients."

The firm and its consultants were singled out for the following outstanding achievements:

Chapter 11 Trustee of CFG Peru Investments Pte. Limited (Singapore)

Advisor to the Tort Committee in the Pacific Gas and Electric Company bankruptcy

Future Claimants Representative for USA Gymnastics

Outside Director of Daymen Acquisitions S.A. (Luxembourg)

Federal Court Receiver of 3si Systems, LLC

Chief Restructuring Officer and Financial Advisor to Woodbridge Group

Receiver for Direct Lending Investments, LLC

Chief Restructuring Officer and Financial Advisor to 1 Global Capital, LLC

Federal Court Receiver of Pandya Restaurants LLC, et al.

Financial Advisor to National Auto Lenders, Inc.

Chief Restructuring Officer of Total Finance AC LLC

Chief Restructuring Officer of Aéropostale, Inc., et al.

Administrative Advisor to the Litigation Trustee for Remington Arms

Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors of Accuworx Holdings, Inc., et al.

Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors of Teters Floral Products, Inc.

Senior professionals who have worked on those matters include:

William A. Brandt, Jr. - New York Office

Bradley D. Sharp - Los Angeles Office

Fred C. Caruso - Chicago Office

Patrick J. O'Malley - Chicago Office

Joseph J. Luzinski - Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Office

Geoffrey L. Berman - Los Angeles Office

Steven L. Victor - Chicago Office

R. Brian Calvert - Los Angeles Office

Thomas P. Jeremiassen - Los Angeles Office

A. Kyle Everett - San Francisco Office

Mark T. Iammartino - Chicago Office

Yale S. Bogen - Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Office

DSI has been named an Outstanding Turnaround Firm for at least the past 17 years. Turnarounds & Workouts considers hundreds of firms nationally for its annual list which is published at the end of each year.

About DSI:

Development Specialists, Inc. (DSI) is one of the leading providers of management consulting and financial advisory services, including turnaround consulting, financial restructuring, litigation support, fiduciary services and forensic accounting. Our clients include business owners, private-equity investors, corporate boards, financial institutions, secured lenders, bondholders and unsecured creditors. For almost 40 years, DSI has been guided by a single objective: maximizing value for all stakeholders. With our highly skilled and diverse team of professionals, offices in the U.S. and international affiliates and an unparalleled range of experience, DSI has built a solid reputation as an industry leader.

