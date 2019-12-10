Together SD Cannabis "SDC" and global media company The FADER will launch and distribute a new line of cannabis products

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured an exclusive partnership with The FADER to launch and distribute a new line of cannabis products through The FADER's enterprise.

Available Q1 2020 throughout California in select dispensaries and respective delivery network, the new line of products will include superior indoor hand harvested and trimmed flower in collectable capsule box-sets reflecting the special, unique nature of limited-edition print magazine releases, CBD products direct to consumer (state permitting) and apparel across the country.

The FADER, with a global network spanning a print and digital publication, social, film, live music and immersive cultural events and beyond, brings together a community of people who champion music, creativity, and the culture that surrounds it. At the forefront of discovery since 1999, The FADER has supported some of the world's biggest creatives and artists early on in their careers including Drake, Kasey Musgraves, Kanye West, The Strokes, Cardi B, Outkast, Bon Iver, Lizzo, and many more.

Next Green Wave's expanding brand portfolio and The FADER's network will further strengthen the company's presence in the market, giving the company access and exposure to countless cultural events and resources that can reach The FADER's community and network of creatives and innovators.

"The FADER is on the frontlines of emerging culture and spotting what's next while working to elevate and amplify creative pioneers," says Rob Stone, Co-Founder of The FADER. "One of the best in class in the industry, the team at NGW are true innovators who are dedicated to excellence. Sharing a similar mission with The FADER, NGW champion the culture that brings communities together, and we're very excited to partner with them to bring premium products to our network."

"Like many others I grew up on the music that came from this team and their global reach. They are responsible for so many iconic acts and brands it is humbling to think that we have the chance to build something together. The team at Fader is ready to put in the work with us as we expand our brands visual reach to new audiences across the globe." Stated Ryan Lange, CMO Next Green Wave / SDC

More details and information about the product availability will be announced at a later date. For more information on Next Green Wave please visit: www.nextgreenwave.com

About The FADER:

Launched in 1999 and founded by Rob Stone and Jon Cohen, The FADER is an award-winning, ahead-of-the-curve music, style, and culture global media company and the unofficial guide to what's next in music. Led by President and Publisher Andy Cohn, The FADER is credited with giving early exposure to top artists including Kanye West, Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar, Outkast, The Strokes, Drake and The White Stripes. The FADER brand has expanded in innovative ways, providing a cross-platform reach across print, digital, mobile, and social media, including award-winning film and video, and sought-after experiential events. The FADER's celebrated flagship live music event, FADER FORT, presents some of today's most innovative programming and emerging artists to fans.

About SD Cannabis (SDC):

SDC bring decades of experience in counterculture and cannabis to the user experience through their collaborations, products and brands. SDC specializes in developing extraction and manufacturing methods that focus on maintaining the full spectrum quality and natural benefits of cannabis. Through its extraction methods, the team takes a refreshing approach to capturing all of the active available cannabinoids in the plant and then integrates those ingredients into products without adding other artificial or dangerous fillers. In addition, SDC's leadership team develops and markets brands across the landscape of culture, art, music, action sports, and fashion with a core understanding of how to leverage the power of today's influencers to drive consumer demand and product innovation. To find out more, visit us at www.wearesdc.com and on Instagram.

About NGW:

NGW is a fully integrated premium cannabis producer with 8 legacy brands and over 45 products marketed through its WEARESDC brand house. Based in Coalinga, California, the company owns and operates a 35,000 sq ft indoor state-of-the-art cultivation facility and is currently expanding extraction and other operations on its cannabis zoned campus. NGW has a seed library of over 120 cannabis strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars and is developing its nursery cloning operations with bio-tech leader Intrexon. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

On behalf of the board,

Michael Jennings, CEO

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave, contact:

Caroline Klukowski

VP Corp. Development

Tel: +1 (604) 609.6167

IR@nextgreenwave.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the preliminary prospectus, including without limitation dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 of the Notes; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Readers are encouraged to the review the section titled "Risk Factors" in NGW's prospectus. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

