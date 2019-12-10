

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Limited (SLB) said that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Simon Ayat, will step down from this position effective January 22, 2020.



Ayat, who joined the Company in 1982, will remain with the company as Senior Strategic Advisor to the company's Chief Executive Officer for a period of two years.



Ayat will be replaced by Stephane Biguet as the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In a 24-year career with Schlumberger, Biguet has held senior positions in finance and operations at the field and headquarters levels. Before his current assignment, he held the position of Vice President, Finance of Schlumberger Limited.



