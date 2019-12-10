Networking, presentations give attendees useful information they can employ immediately

OneSpin Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure, and trusted integrated circuits, is pleased to announce the success of the company's inaugural users conference, Osmosis. Osmosis was held October 31, co-located with DVCon Europe in Munich, Germany. Today's complex designs mean it's vitally important for verification engineers to address IC integrity. Osmosis, as the name suggests, transfers actionable insights and knowledge between OneSpin users and OneSpin experts to enable the best verification practices for assuring IC integrity.

At this inaugural conference, users received valuable knowledge as they networked with and heard from other users and OneSpin experts on a range of verification topics. Attendees learned best practices to tackle critical verification issues related to functional correctness, safety, trust and security. Osmosis featured case studies on several key topics from leading semiconductor companies:

Antti Rautakoura, an SoC/ASIC verification specialist from Nokia, discussed "Coverage Planning and Verification Management" using OneSpin's PortableCoverage solution, which works with third-party simulators and verification planning tools.

Jürgen Dennerlein, a product development, IC hardware development expert and platform architect at Framatome GmbH, presented on "Equivalence Checking in the V V of FPGAs for Nuclear Applications." The nuclear industry is a sector with critical safety and security requirements, and Jurgen's talk showed OneSpin's 360 EC-FPGA solution, which helped to formally verify Framatome's FPGA implementation to match the original design.

Keerthi Devarajegowda, a verification expert at Infineon Technologies AG, demonstrated "GapFree Processor Verification by S²QED and Property Generation." He described how to find multiple instruction bugs using OneSpin's GapFreeVerification technology to ensure that the set of formal properties is complete.

For more information on Osmosis and to preview the presentations from the first conference please visit: https://onespin.com/osmosis/

Future Osmosis events are being planned around the globe in 2020. Visit the Osmosis website soon for a list of upcoming events.

