The "Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Product Type, Demography, Age Group, Sales Channels, Countries, And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2019-25.

Owing to rising health concerns amongst the consumers and features offered by the Heat-not-Burn (HnB) Tobacco products such as reduced amount of tar and carcinogenic substances, the market for Heat-not-Burn Tobacco products has gained momentum in the Europe.

The Heat-not-Burn Tobacco products are promoted as safer option by the companies to make consumers to attract towards such products. Furthermore, the market would grow in future due to availability of various flavor options.

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco product market has the second largest revenue share in the Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco product market in 2018. Italy holds key revenue share in the European market whereas, countries such as Germany and Poland are growing at healthy growth rates.

By sales channels, the offline mode acquired the highest share in the Europe HnB market due to easy availability of such products at convenience stores and at stores launched by Philip Morris International, which helped the consumers to buy the these without any hassle. By gender, the male population acquired higher share in the Heat-not-Burn Tobacco product market over female population owing to higher smoking prevalence.

The Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product market report thoroughly covers the market by product type, by demography, by sales channels and by countries. The Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Report:

Europe HnB Market Overview

Europe HnB Market Outlook

Europe HnB Market Forecast

Historical data of Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Size and Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Forecast, Until 2025

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Share, By Countries

Historical data of the Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2016-2018.

Forecast of the Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume until 2025.

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Product Type

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue, By Demography

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue, By Sales Channel

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Countries

Historical Forecast data of the Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2016-2018.

Market Size of Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, by Demography, for the Year until 2025.

Historical Forecast data of the Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2017-2018.

Market Size of Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, by Demography, for the Year until 2025.

Historical Forecast data of the Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2016-2018.

Market Size of Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, by Demography, for the Year until 2025.

Historical Forecast data of the Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues and Volume for the period 2016-2018.

Market Size of Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, by Demography, for the Year until 2025.

Market Opportunity Assessment.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Trends and Developments.

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape.

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Share, By Players

Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Report Covered:

The Europe HnB Market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product Type:

Tobacco Stick Packs

Devices

By Demography:

Gender Male Female

Age Group 18-39 years 40-59 years Above 59 years



By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Country:

Italy

Germany

Poland

Russia

Companies Mentioned

Italy Tobacco International

Philip Morris International Inc.

British American Tobacco

