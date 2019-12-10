On request of Herantis Pharma Plc, FI21986657, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from December 16, 2019. The company is today listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and will be dual listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The company has 6,062,287 shares as per today's date, after the ongoing offering, the company will have 6,680,305 shares. Short name: HRNTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of shares to be listed in the Swedish market 360,000 as per December 16: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000087861 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 186832 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: FI21986657 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, UB Securities Oy. For further information, please call UB Securities Oy on +46728884383.