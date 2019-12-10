Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member CBD Unlimited's Holiday Deals

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a social networking site which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit members CBD Unlimited for its holiday shopping gift ideas with discounts up to 33%.

With the Holiday Season in full swing and Christmas and Hanukkah just two weeks away, shoppers have already begun looking for unique gift ideas at great prices especially from retailers who offer online shopping. The company we are featuring today is CBD Unlimited who is a member on Findit that utilizes Findit's full service social networking content management online marketing services.

CBD Unlimited is a highly trusted developer of high end hemp derived cannabidiol products from CBD oils to concentrates, pet products, topicals and more.

Right now they are running their CBD Holiday Sale

Online Shoppers 33% off

10ml Premium Orange and Peppermint Oils.

To access this deal use code "33%OFFOILS' at checkout.

Findit offers a full suite of online social networking content creation programs to its members that are seeking to increase their overall online web presence, build brand awareness, increase the number of search results and improve their indexing positions in Google, Yahoo and Bing. Findit accomplishes this for CBD Unlimited along with other members on Findit by creating tailored content and sharing that content via social sites in addition to Findit that can include; Facebook, Twitter, Google My Business, LinkedIN and other sites that allow CBD related posts.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "CBD Unlimited has a great collection of high quality CBD products and we have enjoyed working with them to help increase web-traffic and improve overall indexing in search engines which in turn has lead more people to these two companies who otherwise might not have known who they are."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hnO1jEBczQ

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

