

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Tuesday after showing a lack of direction earlier in the session. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are posting slim gains, with the Dow up just 1.12 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 27,910.72. The Nasdaq is up 16.40 points or 0.2 percent at 8,638.23 and the S&P 500 is up 1.88 points or 0.1 percent at 3,137.84.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders digest the latest news on the trade front, with House Democrats announcing an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, of NAFTA.



The news of the USMCA deal comes on the heels of conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Shortly before the start of trading, a report from the Wall Street Journal said the U.S. plans to delay imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods.



Citing officials on both sides, the Journal said negotiators are laying the groundwork for delaying the tariffs set to kick in on December 15th as they continue to haggle over getting China to commit to massive purchases of U.S. farm products.



An earlier report from the South China Morning Post said a trade deal between the U.S. and China is unlikely to be completed this week.



However, the SCMP said sources close to the talks do not expect the tariffs planned for December 15th to take effect, adding to a growing chorus on both sides who expect de-escalation this week.



Traders also seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Biotechnology, semiconductor and oil service stocks are seeing some strength on the day, although buying interest remains subdued.



In overseas trading stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness after showing a lack of direction earlier in the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.8 basis points at 1.847 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX