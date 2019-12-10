Regulatory News:

To coincide with the visit by the French Minister for the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire to Moscow, Orano is announcing the signature of a contract worth 40 million euros with ECP, a subsidiary of the Russian group Rosatom, for the project to build a depleted uranium facility to be located on the Zelenogorsk site in Russia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Orano will supply equipment for the construction of a depleted uranium defluorination facility. The group will also provide its partner with technical assistance services for the installation of the equipment and startup of the facility.

In 2005, Orano already signed a contract with Rosatom for the delivery of a first unit of this type in Russia.

The technology of defluorination allows the hydrofluoric acid to be separated from the depleted uranium resulting from the enrichment process with a view to it being conditioned in a solid and stable form. Depleted uranium is reusable material which can be recycled and used as fuel used in nuclear power plants to produce electricity for the grid.

The project is set to last through until 2022, the date of delivery of the equipment, and will mobilize a team of twenty people from the group's engineering department. Orano will also call upon its network of existing sub-contractors in France for the manufacturing of parts in order to guarantee quality, performance and control over costs.

Guillaume Dureau, Orano's Senior Executive Vice-President of Engineering, R&D and Innovation declared: "I am proud of this contract which is a mark of recognition of Orano's technology and expertise. It further consolidates the relationship of trust established between our teams and those from Rosatom".

