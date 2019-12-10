Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latest success story that explains how a leading food supplier enhanced sales through the implementation of pricing analytics. This case study offers comprehensive insights into how businesses in the food and beverage marketplace can drive growth using advanced pricing analytics solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005769/en/

Pricing Analytics Engagement Overview (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the help of pricing analytics the food supplier wanted to:

Analyze competitors' pricing strategies

Conduct a pricing analysis exercise to develop optimal pricing strategies

Drive sales and enhance the bottom-line

Analyzing the pricing strategies adopted by your competitors' might seem like an uphill task if you do not have the analytics tools and capabilities to do so. Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help you.

The pricing analytics engagement comprised of two phases:

Phase 1In the first phase of this pricing analytics engagement, we conducted an in-depth analysis of the current demand, actual sales, and competitor prices.

We help businesses identify the optimal price for their products and services to drive conversions and improve MROI. Contact our analytics experts for more insights.

Phase 2The second phase mostly focused on devising pricing models to analyze price elasticity and sensitivity across the categories and variants. We also created scenarios to simulate the price change impact in relation to competitor pricing levels as well.

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio?Request a free demo

The pricing analytics solutions helped the client to:

Gain better visibility on current price performance, demand and price variations

Reduce inventory costs

Improve overall sales

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/2t3UTXU

Wondering how your business can benefit from our pricing analytics solutions? Request more information from our experts!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005769/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us