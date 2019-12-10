CDISC is pleased to announce the launch of the Korea CDISC Coordinating Committee (K3C) at the 2019 CDISC Korea Summit held 7 November in Daegu, South Korea. Dr. Maria Im Hee Shin of Daegu Catholic University Medical Center will serve as K3C Chair.

CDISC Coordinating Committees (3Cs) support global CDISC initiatives within specific regions of the world and provide regional feedback to the central CDISC organization. 3Cs represent CDISC around the globe and help strengthen relationships with international and local entities as well as organizations in their respective regions. Their primary aim is to promote the value of implementing CDISC standards to bring clarity to clinical research data.

"I am honored by the overwhelming welcome CDISC received from the organizers, co-hosts and dignitaries from Daegu for the first CDISC Korea Summit," said CDISC President and CEO, David R. Bobbitt of the event "The Summit was very impressive and we look forward to furthering the advancement of global clinical data standards through the cooperative efforts of the new K3C."

The inaugural 2019 Korea Summit was held by Korea's Ministry of Science and Technology and hosted by Daegu Metropolitan City. Co-hosts are Daegu Digital Industry Promotion Agency (DIP), the Medicity Daegu Council and Clupea Co., Ltd.

The Daegu Digital Industry Promotion Agency (DIP) has plans to develop Daegu into an advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) medical city and hopes that, with support from CDISC, Korea will become a participating leader in the global IC medical industry.

About CDISC

CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and adopted by the world's leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world.

