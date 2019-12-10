The global docking station market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growth of the manufacturing sector and increasing competition in the e-commerce industry has necessitated improvements in warehouse management to ensure an efficient supply chain process. This has increased the need for docking stations to connect multiple devices and collect real-time supply chain data. Several market vendors are introducing a wide range of docking stations developed for mounting material handling applications such as forklifts, pallet jacks, and mobile carts. With rapid implementation of Industry 4.0, the demand for mobile computing devices and docking stations will increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on design enhancement of docking stations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Docking Station Market: Increasing Focus on Design Enhancement of Docking Stations

Vendors are focusing on enhancing the design of docking stations to improve the ease of use and to support additional functionalities. Several vendors are introducing docking stations with USB-C and Apple HomeKit Connectivity, which enables users to control their smart homes through buttons located on the device. Some vendors are introducing docking stations designed exclusively for enterprise applications which feature a full-scale ergonomic solution with USB-C charging. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the global docking station market during the forecast period.

"Development of cross-platform compatible docking stations and the introduction of compact graphics docking stations will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Docking Station Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global docking station marketbyproduct (PCs and smartphones and tablets), end-users (enterprise and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growth of SMEs and investments in blockchain technology in the region.

