Summary Information: (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

October 31, 2019 2018 Change For the Quarter Ended: Revenues 58,406 116,459 (58,053 Gross profit 5,992 29,532 (23,540 Gross profit margins 10.3 25.4 (15.1 Net (loss) income attributable to the stockholders of the Company (6,855 32,434 (39,289 Diluted per share (0.44 2.07 (2.51 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company (3,688 21,025 (24,713 Diluted per share (0.24 1.34 (1.58 As of: October 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 294,589 296,531 (1,942 Net liquidity (1) 286,943 335,032 (48,089 RUPO (2) 817,800 99,400 718,400 Project backlog 1,370,000 1,094,000 276,000

(1) We define net liquidity, or working capital, as our total current assets less our total current liabilities. (2) The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations ("RUPO") represents the unrecognized amounts of transaction price for active contracts with customers, which is a subset of project backlog.

During August 2019, Gemma Power Systems ("GPS") received a full notice to proceed with EPC activities under a contract to build a 1,875 MW natural gas-fired power plant in Guernsey County, Ohio. Construction activities have begun with completion scheduled in 2022. The commencement of this project has resulted in favorable impacts on the consolidated financial statements including increased revenues for the power industry services segment for the third quarter of the current year compared to the second quarter as well as improved cash flow.

Atlantic Projects Company ("APC"), our international subsidiary, has encountered significant and escalated operational and contractual challenges over the last several quarters in completing a subcontract on a biomass-fired power plant construction project in the United Kingdom. However, APC has recently improved project execution resulting in its financial performance stabilizing on the project during the current quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, APC and its customer agreed to operational and commercial terms for the completion of the project resulting in a clearer path to completion of the project while our financial performance risk is generally reduced.

Both of these events the start of a major GPS project and the improvements on APC's loss project resulted in increased revenues, improved cash flow and positive gross margins for the power industry services segment compared to earlier this year. Nonetheless, consolidated revenues for the three months ended October 31, 2019 were $58.4 million, which represented a decline of $58.1 million from consolidated revenues of $116.5 million for the three months ended October 31, 2018. GPS reached substantial completion on four gas-fired power plant projects during the year ended January 31, 2019 and concluded activities on a fifth gas-fired power plant early in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. These five power plants provided the majority of consolidated revenues for the prior year period. However, the increasing construction activities for the Guernsey Power Station should result in improved revenues over the coming periods. The revenues of the power industry services segment represented 61% of consolidated revenues for the three months ended October 31, 2019 compared to 76% of consolidated revenues for the comparable period a year ago and 44% of consolidated revenues last quarter. The Company's other two business segments experienced a combined reduction of revenues for the current quarter in the amount of $5.2 million.

We recorded income tax expense of $2.0 million for the current quarter, which resulted in net loss attributable to our stockholders of $6.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended October 31, 2019 compared to net income attributable to our stockholders of $32.4 million, or $2.07 earnings per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. EBITDA attributable to our stockholders for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 decreased to $(3.7) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, from $21.0 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The Company paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share in October.

As of October 31, 2019, our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $295 million and net liquidity was $287 million; plus, we had no debt. Our RUPO, which represents a value for active work and is a subset of project backlog, has increased to approximately $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2019 from $0.1 billion as of January 31, 2019. Our project backlog has been increased to approximately $1.4 billion as of October 31, 2019 from $1.1 billion as of January 31, 2019. No major projects were added to project backlog during the quarter, reflecting continued delays in new business awards and construction starts in the gas-fired power plant market. However, we continue to evaluate new project opportunities, and final negotiations are in process for several other major projects.

Commenting on Argan's results, Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While we are pleased to kick off a major Gemma project this quarter and achieve certain stability on our APC loss project, there is still a lot of hard work in front of us to execute on these projects and translate these efforts into improved financial performance. While a number of factors generally outside of our control have resulted in delayed project starts, it is worth pointing out the strong fundamentals that remain in our core market of building gas-fired power plants. Gas is plentiful, inexpensive, produced domestically, and relatively clean. Coal and nuclear plants generally are uneconomical and old, renewables are intermittent and power storage generally remains expensive. Gas-fired power is the primary source of power generation in our country and it provides 24/7 power. Gemma is working hard to convert business development efforts and project backlog into active jobs."

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services, and The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and our future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: (1) the strong operational performance of GPS; (2) the Company's ability to mitigate losses related to APC's loss contract; (3) the Company's successful addition of new contracts to backlog and the Company's receipt of notices to proceed with the corresponding contract activities; and (4) the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy while effectively managing costs and expenses. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors described from time to time in Argan's filings with the SEC. In addition, reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by us with respect to risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES 58,406 116,459 171,009 394,495 Cost of revenues 52,414 86,927 183,078 318,803 GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 5,992 29,532 (12,069 75,692 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,135 11,147 31,761 31,162 Impairment loss 2,072 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (6,143 18,385 (45,902 44,530 Other income, net 3,578 1,429 7,472 5,121 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,565 19,814 (38,430 49,651 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,996 12,560 4,936 4,509 NET (LOSS) INCOME (4,561 32,374 (33,494 54,160 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 2,294 (60 2,007 (83 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. (6,855 32,434 (35,501 54,243 Foreign currency translation adjustments 235 (1,092 (825 (2,364 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. (6,620 31,342 (36,326 51,879 (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic (0.44 2.08 (2.27 3.48 Diluted (0.44 2.07 (2.27 3.46 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 15,633 15,569 15,617 15,568 Diluted 15,633 15,702 15,617 15,685 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 0.25 0.25 0.75 0.75

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations to EBITDA (In thousands)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 Net (loss) income (4,561 32,374 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,294 60 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,996 (12,560 Depreciation 899 898 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 272 253 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company (3,688 21,025 Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 Net (loss) income (33,494 54,160 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,007 83 Interest expense 659 Income tax benefit (4,936 (4,509 Depreciation 2,610 2,465 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 864 759 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company (36,963 53,617

Management uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and the determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that EBITDA provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance and in assisting investors in comparing the Company's financial performance to those of other companies in the Company's industry. However, EBITDA is not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from the Company's results of operations presented in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with the requirements of SEC Regulation G, reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial results from net income are included in the presentations above and investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information as well as the GAAP financial results that are presented in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) October 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 252,482 164,318 Short-term investments 42,107 132,213 Accounts receivable, net 34,880 36,174 Contract assets 50,365 58,357 Other current assets 26,066 25,286 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 405,900 416,348 Property, plant and equipment, net 23,211 19,778 Goodwill 30,766 32,838 Other purchased intangible assets, net 5,273 6,137 Right-of-use assets 1,338 Deferred taxes 5,911 1,257 Other assets 318 290 TOTAL ASSETS 472,717 476,648 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 38,249 39,870 Accrued expenses 22,287 33,097 Contract liabilities 58,421 8,349 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 118,957 81,316 Lease liabilities 563 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,779 960 TOTAL LIABILITIES 121,299 82,276 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,636,535 and 15,577,102 shares issued at October 31 and January 31, 2019, respectively; 15,633,302 and 15,573,869 shares outstanding at October 31 and January 31, 2019, respectively 2,346 2,337 Additional paid-in capital 148,031 144,961 Retained earnings 200,401 247,616 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171 (346 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 349,607 394,568 Non-controlling interests 1,811 (196 TOTAL EQUITY 351,418 394,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 472,717 476,648

