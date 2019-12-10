Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.: HSI (OTC Pink: VRTY) is Leading the Paradigm Shift of Testing Patients With Opioid Alternatives for Pain Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink:VRTY), a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools is leading the paradigm shift of treating patients with opioid alternatives for pain management.



Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, has recently been covered in the media and the discussion of the medical benefits of CBD is underway. CBD is one of the many compounds in the cannabis plant and comes in an oil form, and doctors have found CBD to have major medical benefits. CBD may benefit a person's health in a variety of ways, treating diagnoses such as pain relief and inflammation, epilepsy, neurological symptoms and disorders, and anxiety just to name a few. A person can use CBD oil in different ways to relieve various symptoms since CBD-based products comes in many forms. CBD oil can be mixed into foods or drinks, swallowed in a pill form, or applied directly to the skin as a lotion. CBD is a healthy and clean option to treat many different health disorders, and it can replace many prescription drugs that may have major side effects. Dr. Christina Robins weighs in on the topic of using CBD medicinally below.

"Using CBD medicinally is a very new, yet interesting approach," says Dr. Robins. "CBD works in the cannabinoid system of our body and the CBD oil, created from the flower of a cannabis plant which creates an oil product, works on the CB1 and CB2 receptors. It is an interesting product because it is a calming treatment, it is mild and non-sedating, and moreover non-addictive. I prescribe CBD for conditions such as pain, anxiety, and sleep insomnia. Depending on the patient's needs, I sometimes will add CBD to the patient's pharmaceutical prescriptions to see if it is a better alternative to some medications. The success of CBD depends on the patients' cannabinoid system and how their receptors react to the CBD. As of right now, CBD usage and sales are a state by state event, so while some states are approved medically and/or recreationally, soon federal regulation will step in and hopefully end up having a federal stance on it. The main thing you're seeing helpful is once you bring in THC, even if you combine it with CBD, as it is less agitating to someone and it is better for pain, nausea, and cancer. I foresee quite a bit of education that will need to be done to the consumer and to doctors so people can really understand the positive and helpful effects CBD has."

"The CBD market is a really interesting area we are focused on in 2020," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holding Inc. "We are just scratching the service on how this plant can be used in medicine. With regulations being relaxed across the country, we want to be on the forefront of bringing the best possible form of CBD to our physicians."

HSI is a medical service, and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery, but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

