Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2019) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSX.V: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") reports that at its annual general and special meeting held on December 9, 2019, the Company's shareholders approved by over a 95% majority to elect all four directors standing for re-election; to appoint SDVC LLP as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration. The Company's Stock Option Plan was also re-approved by a 94% majority.

Mr. Ray Paquette CEO states "I am very pleased with the positive outcome of this year's AGM and would like to thank the shareholders who took the time and interest to vote their proxies. The Company has shown substantial increases in sales and gross margins, while focusing on reducing costs for the past two fiscal years. Our discussions at the AGM were very proactive and focused on how we can continue to improve our business through marketing and by putting more boots on the ground to get direct contact with our current and potential new clients and distributors."

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.internationalzeolite.com

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

