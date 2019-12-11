The global truck bedliners market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rising popularity of spray-on bedliners is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global truck bedliners market. Spray-on bedliners are made of aliphatic compounds that provide higher reliability and durability. These can also be used to cover additional portions of the rear bumper and rear fenders. Moreover, the customized design and application capabilities of spray-on bedliners help to enhance the visual appeal of the vehicle, which helps in improving its resale value. Owing to many such benefits, spray-on bedliners are becoming increasingly popular among truck enthusiasts despite their high cost.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of bedliner for full-exterior coating will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Truck Bedliners Market: Increasing Use of Bedliner for Full-Exterior Coating

Truck enthusiasts are taking an extra step to coat the complete body of the pickup trucks with durable materials to give them a rugged look. It also ensures armor-like protection along with a unique style. This growing trend among consumers is encouraging market vendors to offer full-exterior coating materials that are scratch-resistant, impact-resistant, and water-resistant. Some regional players are offering a full-exterior coating that provides a smoother and less textured finish with high durability. These factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the truck bedliners market during the forecast period.

"Growing use of pure polyurea in spray-on bedliners and advancements in drop-in bedliner manufacturing will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Truck Bedliners Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global truck bedliners market bytype (drop-in and spray-on) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to factors such as high demand for light-duty trucks, the presence of numerous vendors, and the growing availability of DIY spray-on bedliner kits in the region.

