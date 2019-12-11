

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in November, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That beat expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 1.1 percent drop in October.



On a yearly basis, producer prices added 0.1 percent - again exceeding expectations for a flat reading following the 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.2 percent on month and down 5.9 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.2 percent on month and tumbled 11.2 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX