Clinical Quality Experts Gather in London This February for ExL's Euro Clinical Quality Risk Management Forum

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Clinical Quality Oversight Forum and the European Clinical Inspection Readiness Summit have merged to form the European Clinical Quality Risk Management Forum. The new, reinvented conference attracts senior-level clinical quality, compliance, and operations professionals from leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies all over the world.

The 2020 event is taking place 24-25 February at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park and features an impressive roster of industry experts, including:

David Fryrear , Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical and Research Quality Assurance at Astellas, returns for his fourth year Chairing the event.

Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical and Research Quality Assurance at Astellas, returns for his fourth year Chairing the event. Kerstin Koenig , Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development Quality at Merck, presents on the critical impact of the ICH E6 And E8 revisions.

, Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development Quality at Merck, presents on the critical impact of the ICH E6 And E8 revisions. Rebecca Webb , Director of Pharmacovigilance Quality Assurance at AbbVie, discusses the GCP-PV interface to ensure safety topics and issues are managed compliantly and effectively.

, Director of Pharmacovigilance Quality Assurance at AbbVie, discusses the GCP-PV interface to ensure safety topics and issues are managed compliantly and effectively. Brigid Flanagan , Senior Consultant at The Avoca Group, defines the framework and critical elements of an effective CRO-Vendor oversight plan.

, Senior Consultant at The Avoca Group, defines the framework and critical elements of an effective CRO-Vendor oversight plan. Devry Spreitzer , Director, Global Electronic Systems Quality Assurance at Astellas, examines what practices and tools are being used to ensure clinical data integrity.

Panel discussions offer interactive opportunities to address proactive risk management post-ICH E6 R2, issue management and serious breach, and the latest inspection buzz.

The programme is designed to provide you with current information on clinical quality trends and optimization strategies, and leading practices to achieve inspection readiness. Leave the event with the tools and contacts you need to advance your clinical quality risk management. You can download the full agenda here.

