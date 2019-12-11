Smart Thermostat Market to Reach $8.78 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 26.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies, surge in use of smart technology in medical monitoring, and rapid adoption of smart infrastructure in residential and commercial drive the growth of the global smart thermostat market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Smart Thermostat Market by Type (Wi-Fi, Infrared, Bluetooth, and others), Application (Split AC, Window AC, Portable ACs, and Others), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global smart thermostat industry was pegged at $1.36 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $8.78 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants for market

The penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies, increase in use of smart technology in medical monitoring, and rise in adoption of smart infrastructure in residential and commercial have boosted the growth of the global smart thermostat market. However, high cost of products in developing countries hampers the market growth. On the contrary, the increase in advancement and adoption of automated systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The infrared segment to portray the fastest growth through 2026

The infrared segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 28.3% during the study period. This is due to the increase in use of infrared technology in HVAC devices for temperature control. However, the Wi-Fi segment held the lion's share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global smart thermostat market. The use of multiple devices within premises for automated temperature control drives the growth of the segment.

The industrial segment to register the fastest CAGR by 2026

The industrial segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. The profit of reduction in electricity usage that lessens the operation cost drives the segment. However, the residential segment dominated the global smart thermostat market in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market. This is due to the increase in use of automatic temperature control for efficient electric usage.

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North-America to follow:

The global smart thermostat market across Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to adoption of advanced technologies for sustainable development. Moreover, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, North-America accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total share in terms of revenue in 2018.

Major market players

Ecobee

Honeywell International Inc

Emerson Electric Co

Nest Labs

Netatmo Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Tado

Johnson Controls

Zen Thermostat

