VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 11

ISINFund NameNet
Amount		Gross
Amount		CurrencyAnnouncement
Date		Ex DateRecord
Date		Payment
Date
NL0009272749VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF0.16150.1900EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0009272756VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF0.34000.4000EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0009272764VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF0.17000.2000EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0009272772VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF0.17850.2100EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0009272780VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF0.25500.3000EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0009690221VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.20400.2400EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0009690239VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF0.22100.2600EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0010273801VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF0.17850.2100EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0010408704VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.36550.4300EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0010731816VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.12750.1500EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0011376074VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.13600.1600EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
NL0011683594VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF0.20400.2400EUR11/12/201918/12/201919/12/201927/12/2019
