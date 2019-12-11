VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 11
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net
Amount
|Gross
Amount
|Currency
|Announcement
Date
|Ex Date
|Record
Date
|Payment
Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|0.1615
|0.1900
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0009272756
|VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF
|0.3400
|0.4000
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.2000
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1785
|0.2100
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2550
|0.3000
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0009690221
|VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.2040
|0.2400
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2210
|0.2600
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0010273801
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.1785
|0.2100
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.3655
|0.4300
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1275
|0.1500
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0011376074
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1360
|0.1600
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.2040
|0.2400
|EUR
|11/12/2019
|18/12/2019
|19/12/2019
|27/12/2019