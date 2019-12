Numis has continued to build its franchise against a difficult market background, with net additions to its corporate client roster during FY19 and market share gains within its equities business. Lack of corporate activity meant the return on equity was reduced to 7% last year but, on a medium-term view, there are good prospects for a substantial improvement, with a return to the five-year average of 18% not an unreasonable aspiration.

