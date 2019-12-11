

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported the United States plans to delay imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods in order to work out the agreement.



Traders also awaited cues from the Fed's upcoming monetary policy announcement, the ECB's interest-rate decision and the U.K. general election.



The benchmark DAX was up 48 points, or 0.37 percent, at 13,119 after losing 0.3 percent the previous day.



Telefonica Deutschland shares fell more than 3 percent after the mobile operator cut its dividend, saying it wants to upgrade its network over the next three years.



Vonovia edged down slightly. The company said it holds 94 percent of the shares in Hembla after its mandatory successful offer.



Aurubis soared 9 percent after reporting its earnings for fiscal 2018/19.



