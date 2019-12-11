

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's inflation rose to a three-month high in November, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation increased to 3.8 percent from 3.4 percent in October. This was the highest rate in three months.



Cost of food products and services gained 0.4 percent each. Non-food prices grew 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in November.



The EU measure of harmonized index, or HICP, climbed 3.7 percent on year versus 3.3 percent increase in October.



