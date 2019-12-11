

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro moved down against its most major opponents in early European deals on Wednesday.



The euro dropped to 1.4658 against the loonie and 1.6230 against the aussie, from an early session's high of 1.4685 and near a 2-week high of 1.6299, respectively.



The single currency hit near a 4-week low of 1.0910 against the franc, off an early high of 1.0924.



Reversing from an early high of 1.1096 against the greenback and a 5-day high of 120.76 against the yen, the euro slipped to 1.1079 and 120.46, respectively.



The euro retreated to 1.6949 against the kiwi, from a 6-day high of 1.7005 seen at 9:15 pm ET.



The euro is seen finding support around 1.09 against the greenback, 118.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the franc, 1.44 against the loonie, 1.66 against the kiwi and 1.60 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX